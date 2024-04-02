 Delhi: Missing man found dead, woman among 3 held | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Missing man found dead, woman among 3 held

PTI |
Apr 02, 2024 12:57 AM IST

Delhi: Missing man found dead, woman among 3 held

New Delhi, A 35-year-old man who went missing under mysterious circumstances last week was found dead in Baljeet Nagar, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police, the man, identified as Madhav Singh, was allegedly killed by a man and his wife with whom the deceased was in an extramarital affair.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police said they have arrested the woman along with her two associates and started further investigation into the matter.

Singh, a resident of Gulshan Chowk in Anand Parbat here, worked as a labourer in a factory.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said a missing complaint of Singh was lodged on March 27 at the Anand Parbat police station by one of his relatives.

"During the investigation and analysis of Singh's phone, it was revealed that he was in contact with a woman named Jyoti, who had called him to her house in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar," Vardhan said.

The officer said that further investigation raised strong suspicion about the involvement of Jyoti and her husband in Singh's disappearance.

When the police visited Jyoti's house, it was found locked and the items were scattered on the floor. The body of Singh was found buried in a sewage pit there.

Jyoti and her husband Lekhpal were arrested on Sunday.

During interrogation, the duo admitted that Singh was having an illicit affair with Jyoti, the DCP said.

They disclosed the involvement of one Surjit, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, and he was also arrested in connection with the case. They with Jyoti, the officer said.

The accused couple told the police that they called Singh to their house on March 25.

With the help of Surjit, they allegedly beat Singh up and disposed of the body, said the police officer.

Surjit has previous involvements in criminal cases of theft and assault.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Missing man found dead, woman among 3 held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On