Delhi News Live Today October 13, 2024 : Squabble over 6, Flag Staff Road continues; Atishi yet to move in

Oct 13, 2024 7:11 AM IST
- 6, Flag Staff Road, though not the designated bungalow for the Delhi chief minister, became mired in controversy after BJP accused Kejriwal of spending ₹45 crore in renovating it.
Oct 13, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Delhi News LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges DDA corruption over flats meant for ‘Jhuggi’ Dwellers
- Bharadwaj questioned whether such corruption could have occurred without the involvement of high-ranking DDA officials and the LG
Oct 13, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Delhi News LIVE: Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 13, 2024 here.
