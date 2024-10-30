Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
    Delhi News Live Today October 30, 2024 : Delhi air pollution: Ahead of Diwali, 79 cases filed, 19,005 kg firecrackers seized so far

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 30, 2024 7:41 AM IST
    Delhi News Live: From weather alerts to government announcements, the Delhi News Live blog provides real-time updates on everything that matters. Stay informed about the biggest stories affecting Delhi’s residents today.
    Delhi News Live: Welcome to the Delhi News Live! Today, we’ll be covering all the top stories from across the capital city, as they happen. Whether it’s breaking news on law and order, major political events, weather changes, or social updates, we’ll keep you posted with live information. Be sure to refresh regularly for updates on everything you need to know to navigate your day in Delhi....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 30, 2024 7:41 AM IST

    • Delhi pollution: To enforce the firecracker ban, 77 teams from the Revenue Department and 300 Delhi Police teams have been deployed throughout the city.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 30, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Delhi News LIVE: Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on October 30, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

