Delhi News Live Today September 19, 2024 : Atishi, Cabinet ministers to take oath on Saturday: AAP
Sep 19, 2024 12:09 PM IST
Latest news on September 19, 2024: AAP leader Atishi. (AFP)
Delhi LIVE: Atishi, Cabinet ministers to take oath on Saturday: AAP
- Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday sent the file on the appointment of the chief minister to the President for approval, proposing Saturday for the swearing-in ceremony
