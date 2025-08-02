Delhi NGO launches initiative to reuse religious clothes

A city-based women empowerment NGO, Sampurna, launched a special initiative “Punah Arpit” to reuse clothes which have been offered to deities and transform them into usable handmade products like bags, puja asanas, pouches, book covers, and other decorative items. The aim is to reuse clothes which have been offered to deities and transform them into usable handmade products. (PTI)

Founder and president of the NGO, Shobha Vijender, at a press conference on Friday said these items will be eco-friendly goods made by women associated with the organisation — promoting self-reliance and environmental responsibility. She highlighted the environmental risks posed by traditional immersion of sacred clothes and emphasised on the reuse of these fabrics.

Further, Vijender said she aims to make the initiative a mass movement and urged people to support the plan by donating such clothes to the NGO.