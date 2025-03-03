Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
Delhi ower minister reviews summer action plan prep

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Mar 03, 2025 05:38 AM IST

He directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the city

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with power department and distribution companies (discoms) in the Capital to review the preparation for the city’s summer action plan for 2025.

Power minister Ashish Sood during the meeting. (ANI)
Power minister Ashish Sood during the meeting. (ANI)

At the meeting, Sood directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the city, while also highlighting the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government’s vision for the identification and development of a model colony in the city, where no overhead power cables are hanging.

Directing that the summer action plan for 2025 be enforced with immediate effect, Sood said ensuring uninterrupted power supply is a key agenda of the BJP-led Delhi government.

“There is also a vision of developing a model colony in Delhi where overhead power cables are not hanging and all the wires are properly organised,” Sood said during the meeting, stating discoms and power department officials needed to ensure no unauthorised wires were connected to electricity poles.

“This will reduce the load on each pole. Further, there is a need to eliminate tangled wires,” the minister said.

Additionally, the power minister instructed officials to ensure that if any power grid fails in any part of Delhi, repair work must be completed within five minutes to prevent any major disruption.

Review meetings with the power department are planned to be held every 15 days, with progress on decisions from previous meetings to be taken, Sood said.

In the meeting, the minister further reiterated the vision of a “Viksit Delhi” (developed Delhi), stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Rekha Gupta, the government is in action mode to ensure that citizens don’t face power-related problems this summer season.

Last summer, Delhi’s peak power demand touched an all-time high of 8,656 MW on June 19. Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 8,000 MW for the first time ever on May 22, 2024 and crossed this threshold eight times since, indicating high power consumption for cooling purposes in the summer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a warm early summer, with both minimum and maximum temperature to be above normal in most parts of the country, barring parts of peninsular India and northeast India.

