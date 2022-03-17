Delhi picks senior DMRC exec asMetro chief; Centre’s view awaited
The Delhi government has selected Vikas Kumar, who is Delhi Metro’s director (operations), as its “best suited candidate” for taking over as the Managing Director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), senior government officials said on Wednesday.
They added that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
Kumar is an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director of operations in the DMRC, prior to his current role.
“We found no better person to fit the role of MD, DMRC than the person who has been responsible for the entire operations of the Delhi Metro, which has the largest network in all of India. Now, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is free to discuss the matter with us as we have sent the file to them informing about the Delhi government’s choice. But, it will be difficult for MoHUA also to deny Kumar the position because with the construction of most phases being over, the focus currently is on operations, monitoring and keeping up with the standards of the Delhi Metro,” said a senior Delhi government official who asked not to be named.
An official notification naming Kumar as the new MD was not issued till Wednesday evening, but several government officials confirmed that Kumar was likely to receive the nod. He will replace Mangu Singh, who is set to retire on March 31, 2022.
Singh was only DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September last year, till March 31.
The search for a new MD has not been without controversy as the Centre had expressed its displeasure over having no representative in the selection committee. Only last week, Mohua wrote to the Delhi chief secretary stating that in the past, the selection committee did have representatives from the Centre, including the then secretary in Union ministry of urban development, the Delhi chief secretary and the incumbent MD, E Sreedharan.
The Delhi government and the Centre have a 50:50 stake in the DMRC.
The present selection committee, which is chaired by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, was notified only last Thursday and includes the Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, an additional chief secretary in the Delhi government and an independent expert.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics