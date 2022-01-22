Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi Police arrest man for threatening, extorting money from women
delhi news

Delhi Police arrest man for threatening, extorting money from women

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the suspect, Sahil Sachdeva, was arrested on Friday from south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, following investigation into a case filed by a woman from whom he had extorted ₹2 lakh
The arrested man befriended the women through various matrimonial websites and collected their objectionable videos and images after promising to marry them. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 32-year-old B.tech and MBA degree holder was arrested by the Shahdara district police for allegedly extorting money from women after threatening to upload on social media their objectionable videos and photographs that he recorded while having online video chats, police said on Saturday.

The arrested man befriended the women through various matrimonial websites and collected their objectionable videos and images after promising to marry them. A mobile phone containing many such videos and photographs was recovered from him, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the suspect, Sahil Sachdeva, was arrested on Friday from south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, following investigation into a case filed by a woman from whom he had extorted 2 lakh using the same modus operandi. The woman in her complaint said that in October last year, she met him through a matrimonial site. He introduced himself to her as Sahil Sachdeva having B.Tech and MBA degrees and employed.

“Sachdeva made false promises to marry her. On his assurance, they started building their relationship. Sachdeva took her objectionable images during video calling and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post her images on social media if she did not pay him money. In two months, he extorted 2 lakh from her,” said Sathiyasundaram.

A case was registered at the Shahdara police station and through technical investigation the suspect’s presence in Neb Sarai was found. A native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Sachdeva was arrested on Friday. His interrogation revealed that he was unemployed and extorted money from women for easy money. Three more women were also found to be extorted to the tune of more than 2 lakh each by him. Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

