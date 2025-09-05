Delhi Police arrest mastermind of S Delhi doctor murder

New Delhi Two more suspects are on the run. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police said they have made two more arrests in the robbery-murder of 63-year-old doctor Yogesh Chander Paul at his Jangpura Extension house in south Delhi last May, police said, adding that the mastermind was part of the duo apprehended.

Police said the two suspects were arrested earlier this week near the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, close to the India-Nepal border, after a 3,000-kilometre chase by the crime branch. Both were declared proclaimed offenders in the murder and robbery case.

One of them, identified as 30-year-old Pankaj Narjari from Assam, carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said. He identified the other suspect as Prem Bahadur alias Devraj, a 42-year-old Nepali national who was the mastermind of the crime.

“The mastermind of the crime, Bahadur, remained unidentified as he had concealed his identity even from the co-accused,” Indora said.

On May 10, 2024, Paul’s body was found in the kitchen of his house, which was also ransacked. His wife, who worked at a government hospital, was at work when the incident took place.

Four people, including Basanti, the doctors’ domestic help, were arrested in the case. At least four others, including Narjari and Bahadur, had been absconding since the crime.

Police said a couple, identified as Bheem and his wife Varsha, is still absconding. The other three arrested suspects were identified as Himanshu, Akash and Vishnu Swaroop.

“Most of the accused are of Nepalese origin and had formed a gang of house burglars operating in different states like Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar and Delhi. They deploy Nepalese women as domestic helps in households to gather information about cash, jewellery, and family details. Their prime targets are senior citizens living alone. After committing robberies, they leave India and mostly hide in Nepal. In the doctor’s murder case also, Basanti was placed as a house help in his house, through whom vital information was obtained, leading to the commission of the offence,” DCP Indora said.