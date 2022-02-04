Delhi Police arrest two conmen for posing as astrologers and duping people online

Two men were arrested from Punjab and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online after promising to fix their problems through astrology, police said on Thursday.

Investigators landed on the trail of the accused, Tanish Kumar and his cousin Gaurav Bhargav, after they allegedly duped a north-west Delhi resident of ₹24 lakh.

“A woman from north-west Delhi had filed a complaint with us about being duped online by astrologers. The woman was depressed and had issues related to her life and career. She had found the number of these two men online. The two men had a webpage in which they claimed to solve all problems. The woman shared all her problems and was lured to pay ₹24 lakh in different instalments. When her problems were not solved, the two men told her that they had to perform a human sacrifice, and asked for another ₹20 lakh. At this point, she realised she had been conned and approached police,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operation(IFSO) unit. The IFSO is the Delhi police’s cyber cell unit.

During investigation, police checked details of the phone numbers and the IP addresses of the two men, and also tracked the accounts in which the money was deposited. The investigation led police to parts of Punjab and Rajasthan from where the two men were arrested earlier this week.

“These two are cousins. Their families have astrology shops in Chabhal Kalan (Punjab) and Mandrela (Rajasthan). During the pandemic when they had no clients, they had started offering services online and also developed a webpage, in which they called themselves tantriks. They had posted their numbers online and used search engine optimisation techniques to ensure that their website came on the top of the search engine whenever people checked the internet for astrology services,” said the DCP.

