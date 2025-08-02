Delhi Police busts burglary gang from MP after chase, gunfire in Hauz Khas

A Delhi Police constable opened fire following a high-speed chase near Asiad Village in Hauz Khas early Thursday, after three men on a motorcycle—allegedly behind a string of burglaries—attacked him with iron rods. A video grab of the constable giving chase as other police personnel look on. (HT Photo)

The accused — Sikander Singh (30), Darshan Singh (25), and Vijender Singh (18) — were arrested after constable Kartar, posted at Malviya Nagar police station, spotted them behaving suspiciously around 4am near Shivalik Road, one of several neighbourhoods recently hit by a spate of burglaries. When he tried to stop them, they sped off, forcing Kartar to pursue them on his motorcycle for nearly 30 minutes till the chase abruptly ended near Khel Gaon.

There, the trio lost control of their bike and fell. In a bid to flee, they allegedly attacked Kartar with iron rods. “His helmet saved him from a serious head injury,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

Kartar fired a warning shot in the air and then shot Sikander in the leg in self-defence, police said. Four private guards nearby helped overpower the suspects. A motorcycle bearing Haryana registration plates — suspected to be stolen — and several house-breaking tools were recovered from the trio.

Sikander, who is currently under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, is stable. Police said he has 14 prior criminal cases in Delhi, mostly related to burglary and arms offences. Darshan Singh is involved in three cases in Punjab, including cheating and arms violations, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused are part of a larger burglary gang based in Madhya Pradesh that regularly travels to Delhi for short stints to commit thefts. “They usually come for about two weeks, stay in small budget hotels, and leave after carrying out multiple burglaries,” the officer said.

While the gang targets houses across the city, they have recently focused on open colonies in south Delhi and Rohini. In the past three to four months, the arrested men and their associates have allegedly been involved in over 15 break-ins, police said.

Experts in handling cast-iron tools, the gang brings customised burglary equipment — including hammers, lock-picks, and modified drills — from Madhya Pradesh. “They are aware of modern automatic locks and carry devices designed to break them with just the right amount of pressure, making little to no noise,” the officer said.

Their method is calculated: the gang typically targets top-floor houses between 4am and 5am, believing residents are in deep sleep at that hour. One member locks the doors of other flats in the building from the outside to prevent neighbours from intervening if awakened by any noise. They steal only cash and jewellery, avoiding electronic items to evade tracking.

On Thursday, before entering Malviya Nagar, the three accused had stolen a motorcycle from Keshavpuram. “This is their modus operandi. They come to Delhi, steal a bike, commit thefts, and abandon the vehicle,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the gang has stolen cash and jewellery worth over ₹50 lakh in less than a month, police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.