Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 06:06 PM IST

Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027

New Delhi, Delhi Police on Thursday organised a drug destruction event as part of its ongoing campaign against narcotics and destroyed 1,643 kg of seized drugs worth 2,622 crore in the international market, an official said.

Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027
Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027

The event held at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on GT Karnal Road was attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, he added.

Large quantities of narcotics, including 529 kg of cannabis, 27 kg of charas, 11 kg of heroin, 517 kg of cocaine and smaller quantities of MDMA, ketamine and ephedrine, were disposed of during the event.

The cocaine destroyed was part of a total recovery of 1,289 kg from a multi-state drug bust following the registration of a case at the Special Cell on October 2, 2024.

Earlier in 2024, a total of 1,789 cases under the NDPS Act were registered, leading to the arrest of 2,290 drug traffickers. Additionally, financial investigations have resulted in the freezing of assets worth over 4 crore, with another 5 crore in assets under investigation, an officer said.

Between 2022 and 2025, approximately 41,395 kg of drugs have been incinerated as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

During the event, Saxena praised the efforts of the Delhi Police and called for greater cooperation among all stakeholders to achieve the goal of making Delhi drug-free by 2027.

The initiative aligns with the directives set at the 9th state-level NCORD meeting, chaired by the lieutenant governor in November 2024, where a three-year roadmap was outlined to tackle the drug menace in a phased manner.

To encourage public participation in the fight against narcotics, the Union Home Ministry launched the ‘MANAS’ portal in January 2025, enabling citizens to report drug-related offenses anonymously through the helpline 1933.

The lieutenant governor has also announced cash rewards for those providing credible information on drug trafficking networks, with assurances of confidentiality.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On