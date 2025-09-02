Delhi Police cracks down on UER-II motorcyclists

New Delhi Errant riding on UER-II. (HT Photo)

Delhi Police have started cracking down on bikers and motorcyclists using the recently opened Urban Extension Road II (UER-II), penalising at least 24 errant riders on Sunday, given that these vehicles are not allowed to move on the multi-lane corridor connecting Delhi and Haryana, two officers said on Monday.

Police said that most of the motorcyclists are using the road for joyrides and recording reels.

“We deployed police personnel on the UER-II corridor’s section falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Najafgarh police station to conduct surprise checks and prosecute motorcyclists moving on the stretch. During the drive, we stopped at least 24 two-wheelers and issued challans to their riders. Some of them were members of bikers’ groups, who usually go on a joyride on weekends on their sports bikes that cost lakhs or rupees. They were let off with no further action,” an officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said they decided to hold a special drive due to unchecked movement of two-wheelers on the corridor. “Since the UER-II has been kept out of bounds for two-wheelers, it’s important to check the violation. Hence, the special drive was carried out on Sunday. We will continue the surprise checking against two-wheelers in the future as well,” said DCP Singh.

Another police officer said that three types of challans were issued to the violators on Sunday. The first was a ₹20,000 fine for “no-entry” violation, in case of first violation. The other two challans were issued for “dangerous driving” and “registration certificate (RC)” violations. While dangerous driving attracts a court challan, a motorist caught for RC violation has to pay ₹5,000 for the first violation and ₹10,000 for the subsequent violations, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The 75.71-km UER-II connects Gurugram, and west and south Delhi with NH-44, and subsequently, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17.

A week before it was opened to the public, three men were killed after their scooter collided with a Tata Nexon car. They were riding on the wrong side on the UER-II from Dwarka to Najafgarh, the police said.