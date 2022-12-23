Delhi police file 105 cases over child porn

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police registered 105 cases under Operation Masoom (mitigation of adolescent sexually offensive online material), its initiative to stop child pornography, and arrested 36 people in connection with these cases this year.

Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Prashant Priya Gautam said all districts played an instrumental role in intra-departmental and inter-agency co-ordination. “The details of violations pertaining to child pornographic material are received by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) from US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that prepares Cyber Tipline Report (CTRs). The IFSO receives CRTs from NCRB and then investigates them. After scrutinising over 10,000 CRTs, we flagged some reports to different police stations. Using those flagged reports,105 cases have been registered across Delhi and necessary legal action has been taken against the offenders. So far, 36 people have been arrested or apprehended during this operation,” he said.

He added that IFSO, the nodal agency for checking child pornography in the national capital, technically analyses and segregates CRTs about sexually offensive content against children. “Our team also identifies the suspects in these CTRs and sends their details to the districts concerned,” he added.