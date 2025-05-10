New Delhi, Delhi Police has intensified its emergency preparedness efforts, including identifying basements that can serve as shelters during air raids and compiling a list of children and elderly residents to ensure swift evacuation, an official said on Saturday. Delhi Police intensifies emergency preparedness; maps shelters, lists vulnerable residents

Instructions have been issued to all district units to identify and earmark safe shelters, especially basements of residential and commercial buildings and metro stations, where civilians can take refuge in the event of an air raid or missile attack, the official said.

A special drive has also been launched in various localities to prepare lists of vulnerable individuals, including children and elderly citizens.

"The idea is to ensure quick access to those who might need assistance during an emergency. This data will help the police and civil defence personnel act faster and more effectively," a senior police officer said.

Police said civil defence volunteers, resident welfare associations , and local beat constables have been roped in to coordinate the groundwork.

They are tasked with creating awareness on how to respond if sirens are sounded, including taking cover in secure locations, avoiding open spaces and following police advisories through official channels.

"The Delhi Police is not only working on rapid response mechanisms but also proactively educating people about the precautions they should take in the event of aerial attacks," another official added.

District DCPs have also been directed to review available infrastructure that could be used for shelter or relief and to coordinate closely with municipal agencies and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for resource mobilisation.

Meanwhile, in a bid to bolster its emergency preparedness, the Delhi Police has formed a specialised unit the Delhi Police Disaster Response Force to handle natural disasters, man-made emergencies, and critical incidents in the capital, the official said.

The newly constituted force comprises around 270 personnel, including constables and sub-inspectors, who are undergoing a six-week intensive training programme conducted by the National Disaster Response Force , he said.

"These personnel are being equipped with specialised skills to carry out rescue operations during incidents such as fires, building collapses, and urban floods. They are also being prepared to respond effectively in the event of an air raid," the officer said.

A police source added that the DPDRF is also being trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear emergencies, expanding the scope of their response capabilities.

So far, around 150 personnel have completed their training at the NDRF facility in Ghaziabad while the remaining members are expected to finish by the end of this month. Once trained, the personnel will be divided into three companies that can be deployed quickly during any crisis.

Officials are also exploring the possibility of stationing the units at strategic locations in South, East and New Delhi to ensure faster response times during emergencies, the officer added.

Amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, authorities have urged residents to stay calm and cooperate with official directives. Further drills and awareness campaigns are expected to be conducted in the coming days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.