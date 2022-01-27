Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony. Check details

The Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held on Saturday (January 29) at Vijay Chowk in the national capital as part of the week-long Republic Day celebrations.

As per the advisory, Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic on Saturday from 2:00pm to 9:30pm.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and “C” hexagon, the advisory added.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2pm to 9.30pm, the advisory said.

The entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2pm to 6.30pm on Saturday, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon (after 7pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added.

The advisory also said that in case of any unidentified object or suspicious persons being seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Since the Republic Day this year coincided with the 75th year of Independence, the government decided to make it a week-long event starting from January 23, in a shift from the tradition when the celebrations began a day after.

From this year onwards, the celebrations will begin on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

(With agency inputs)

