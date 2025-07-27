Delhi police launches city-wide cybercrime awareness drive

The Delhi Police on Friday launched a public outreach campaign on cyber security and digital fraud awareness, simultaneously holding events across all 15 police districts. The campaign was formally inaugurated at the Delhi Police Headquarters by commissioner of police Sanjay Arora, who also unveiled the initiative’s mascot, “Cyber Rakshak.” The informative event at Lotus Temple on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“The aim of the campaign was to bring together citizens in the fight against cybercrime and digital vulnerabilities,” the Delhi Police said in a statement. “It emphasised educating citizens about the importance of protecting themselves against possible cyber threats and creating a safer and more secure online environment,” they added.

Senior police officers said the event is part of the ongoing larger campaign of Delhi Police named “We Care”, and under its first part similar awareness events were organised on June 27 on narcotic drugs menace. Senior officials, including special commissioner of police (special CP) Anil Shukla, joint CP Rajneesh Gupta, Additional CP Sanjay Tyagi, and deputy commissioner of police (intelligence fusion and strategic operations(IFSO) Vineet Kumar, and ACP Ranjay Atrishya were also present at the inauguration.

The campaign featured “Nukkad Nataks (street plays)” on online fraud, short films on phishing, fake loans, job scams, KYC frauds, and digital arrest rackets, along with the distribution of informative pamphlets.

The events were held at high-footfall locations including Palika Bazaar, Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj), Maharaja Surajmal Institute (Janakpuri), CCRT Auditorium (Dwarka), OMAXE Mall (Chandni Chowk), Pacific Mall (Netaji Subhash Place), City Centre Mall (Rohini), and M-Block Market (GK-2), among others.

At the Lotus Temple Auditorium, attendees voiced strong support. “We’re learning how to protect ourselves from scammers,” said Manish Kumar, 17. Theatre artist Ashish Mishra added, “Even if one person is inspired, our performance is worth it.” Another attendee, Jatin Kohli, 16, urged more such initiatives, saying, “A lot of cybercrime is happening. These programs help protect everyone,” said Kohli.