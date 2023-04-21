Home / Cities / Delhi News / ASI accuses Delhi Police officer of sexual harassment, probe underway

ASI accuses Delhi Police officer of sexual harassment, probe underway

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

In her complaint filed last month, the ASI accused the special CP of molesting her inside his office at the police headquarters

The Delhi Police’s Internal Complaints Committee is probing sexual harassment charges against a special commissioner (CP) rank officer on an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)’s complaint, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The ASI filed a complaint last month. (Twitter)
In her complaint filed last month, the ASI accused the special CP of molesting her inside his office at the police headquarters. “...a special commissioner rank woman officer is heading the committee probing the allegations,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

In October, an Indian Administrative Service officer levelled similar charges against another special CP rank officer. “Even an FIR [first information report] in this case was registered at the cyber cell police station in the north district. The complainant recorded her statement before a magistrate. But the investigators are yet to record the statement of the accused, who still holds his position,” said a person aware of the matter on condition of anonymity.

“...the investigating officer of the case, an additional deputy commissioner of police, was shunted out of the district on Thursday.”

