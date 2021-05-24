Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police raids Twitter India’s offices at New Delhi, Gurugram
delhi news

Delhi Police raids Twitter India’s offices at New Delhi, Gurugram

A team of the Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at Twitter India's offices in the national Capital with connection to the 'Covid-19 toolkit probe.'
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Delhi Police raided Twitter India's offices on Monday. (Reuters)

Delhi Police on Monday raided social media giant Twitter's India offices in New Delhi, Lado Sarai and Gurugram.

A team of the Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at Twitter's offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram, visual shared by news agency ANI showed. The special cell teams raided the offices of the social media giant with connection to the Covid-19 toolkit matter, news agency PTI reported quoting Delhi Police officials familiar with the developments.

Delhi Police special cell has also sent notice to Twitter in connection with the inquiry after a complaint regarding the alleged 'Covid-19' toolkit. It sought clarification from Twitter regarding a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra which was deemed "manipulative" by the site.

"It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told news agency PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter inc. delhi police
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP