Delhi Police to collect jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s voice sample

The Delhi Police special cell is set to collect jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s voice sample in the third week of December as part of its probe into whether the accused used the mobile of an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist lodged in the same prison as him, officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

Earlier this year, the officers said, police had started intercepting a mobile number that was being used by an IM terrorist lodged at jail 8 in Tihar. While tracking calls made and received on that number, officers discovered that Bishnoi, a fellow inmate in the high-risk ward, allegedly used that number between April and May to phone his accomplices in Punjab and Canada.

“This same phone was used during the planning the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who has been part of the same gang as Bishnoi since their college days at Panjab University, had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. Soon after the killing, police had arrested Bishnoi for Moosewala’s murder.

Subsequently, the officer quoted above said, the police moved a Delhi court which on Wednesday allowed Bishnoi to be in Delhi Police’s custody between December 20 and 23 to take his voice samples at the Central Forensic Science Laborarory (CFSL).

If the voice samples match and police are able to prove that Bishnoi taken help of IM operatives, this will corroborate police’s claims that gangsters based in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are also trying to carry out terror strikes, the officer said.

Bishnoi’s counsel, advocate Vishal Chopra, confirmed the court’s order. “No new case has been registered against my client. He will fully cooperate with the investigating officials,” Chopra said.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The NIA case, registered on August 26, was filed on the basis of the Delhi Police special cell’s input that they received credible information about members of criminal syndicates/gangs based in India and abroad, who were hatching a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts. While Bishnoi was not named in the FIR, police had mentioned that a “few among these gangs are operating from jail and others are absconding.”

