New Delhi, The Delhi Police will monitor under-construction buildings by deploying drones, and will prepare structural model using artificial intelligence to provide help immediately whenever needed, an official said on Tuesday. Delhi Police to monitor under-construction buildings by deploying drones

According to officials, the AI-driven system will not only keep a close eye on structural vulnerabilities but also enable swift response in emergencies, potentially saving lives and preventing disasters.

A senior police officer said that they use drones from time to time for extra surveillance of sensitive areas, but they will also use drones to check if anyone is constructing their residential or commercial structure beyond the permissable limits.

"Using drones footage, experts will form an AI-based structure which will provide insights into potential mishaps, a clear road map of the area and how to provide help in any adverse conditions," said the police officer.

A two-decade-old four-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, killing 11 people, including three children. The incident also left 11 people injured. The building housed four shops on the ground floor.

"The reason for the collapse was ascertained to be the knocking down of a pillar between two shops on Friday to make more space for a third. The pillar proved to crucial in providing support to the 20-year-old building," he said, adding that around 11 pm on Friday, the residents felt the building was shaking a bit but dismissed it as a minor earthquake.

Another police officer said that the same AI-based data will also be shared with various agencies who are also probing the building collapse incident and the data will be helpful for other agencies to take necessary action.

"Such kind of AI-based reports are very helpful for other agencies to take necessary action on time and save human lives during any condition. We will direct all the officials of different districts to maintain a proper record of their area under their different police stations," said the officer.

On April 11, a 67-year-old man died while another sustained serious injuries after construction material fell on them from the roof of a building in the Chander Vihar area following a dust storm. The incident took place around 6:30 pm when the construction material from the roof of the five-storey building, where a person was reportedly building the sixth floor, fell on the adjacent road, killing Chander Pal.

A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media platforms, showing that the man sustained serious injuries when he was crossing the road as several bricks fell on him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.