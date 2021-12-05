Delhi pollution: AQI gets better as winds pick up speed, light rain likely today

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi improved on Sunday, staying in the very poor category though, by 57 points on the Central Pollution Control Board’s index with a second western disturbance passing over the city improving both wind speed and temperatures -- factors that facilitate dispersal of pollutants, weather scientists and pollution forecasting agencies said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “very light rain” on Monday, and added that the national capital will witness drop in temperatures from December 8-9. According to IMD, the western disturbance, which is largely impacting areas near the Himalayas, is expected to bring snowfall to the higher reaches.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 305 on Sunday, compared to Saturday’s 362 (very poor), according to CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin. R.K Jenamani, a scientist at IMD, said that wind speed will remain good even on Monday, with the withdrawal of the western disturbance from Tuesday onwards expected to change the wind direction to north-westerly, bringing colder winds towards Delhi. “The minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 9 degrees Celsius by December 8-9, and the maximum may touch 20 degrees Celsius by December 10,” he said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday – one degree above normal, while the minimum at 11.4 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal.

Jenamani added that a mix of easterly winds and a wind speed of 5-8 km/hour helped dispersal of pollutants on Sunday. “Easterly winds are warmer, and the surface wind speed was largely steady through the day. Monday will witness a similar situation,” he said.

Gufran Beig, founder and project director at the government forecasting agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), said air quality at some stations in Delhi is expected to touch the ‘poor’ category (AQI between 200-300) on Monday, following the impact of light rain on Sunday night and Monday morning. “Good winds, along with some light rain will further help pollutants to settle down. The AQI may come close to the ‘poor’ category,” he said.

IMD’s daily forecast shows Delhi is expected to record shallow fog on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperature likely to be 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Early Warning System (EWS) for air pollution in Delhi also predicted that the air quality in the city may enter the ‘poor’ zone on Monday, and is likely to stay the same on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Sunday said action against polluting activities in the region has been intensified with the newly formed ‘Enforcement Task Force’ (ETF) holding daily review meetings with the 40 inspection teams and flying squads formed under them. The CAQM on Sunday said 12 inspection teams each have been constituted for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and four allotted to Rajasthan. It said the teams inspected over 140 sites in the NCR till Saturday.

“Till December 4, 2021, more than 140 sites were inspected by the flying squads and based on the reports furnished by the flying squads, serious violations by various units are being identified for strict actions, including closure. Additionally, suitable actions against other non-conforming units is also been initiated by the Commission,” the CAQM said in a press release on Sunday.

The flying squads have been asked to carry out surprise inspections at construction sites, industries, and transport hubs, and submit daily reports to the ETF and the commission.