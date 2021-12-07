Delhi pollution: City breathes easy as fast winds, rain clean air

HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality improved to the “poor” category on Tuesday due to faster wind speeds, a good “mixing height” of pollutants, and the impact of light showers in the early hours of Monday, according to scientists across agencies monitoring the city’s weather and pollution levels.

The average air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 255 – the lowest since October 27, when the AQI was 232 -- according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin.

AQI is not expected to worsen over the next three days due to moderate winds even as the temperature will continue to dip. Delhi’s AQI was 322 (very poor) on Monday and 305 on Sunday, CPCB data showed.

Gufran Beig, founder and project director at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said wind speeds remained fairly good over Delhi, with the mixing height touching 1.5km on Tuesday.

Mixing height is an invisible boundary layer of the atmosphere within which movement of air and particles can take place, including dispersion of pollutants. The lower the mixing height, the lesser the room for pollutants to disperse.

“A high mixing height allows greater room for pollutants to move and disperse freely. The lower it is, the closer pollutants get trapped to the surface. Wind speed will remain similar for the next three days,” says Beig, adding that while the temperature was beginning to dip again, it was still above normal. “Once temperature falls below the normal mark, pollution levels may rise again. The drizzle on Sunday and Monday may have also helped,” he said.

Safar, in its daily forecast, said winds are expected to remain moderate until December 11, increasing ventilation, with the mixing height likely to be between 1km and 1.5km.

“The net effect is that air quality for the next four days likely to improve gradually but will stay within the ‘poor’ category,” said Safar.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius on Monday – one degree above normal, while the minimum was 11.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal for this time of the season. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum wind speed touched 15 km/hr during the day, with clear skies allowing greater visibility.

“Visibility was over 3,000 metres, which was only seen in November on one day. Wind speed was 15 km/hr, which is expected to have helped bring down pollution to an extent. Colder northwesterly winds are blowing at the moment and this will lead to a drop in temperature in the coming days,” said R.K Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department.

IMD forecast minimum temperature to drop down to around 9 degrees Celsius by Saturday, with the maximum touching 23 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

The ministry of earth sciences Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, meanwhile, has forecast that AQI may even improve to “moderate” by Wednesday before rising back to the “poor” category on Thursday.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 “poor”, between 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe” on CPCB’s air quality index.

Delhi has so far recorded 12 ‘severe’ air days since November 1 -- 11 in November, and one in December.

Meanwhile, Santosh Harish, Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, noted that emergency responses, such as shutting down schools and stopping construction activities, continue to remaining in place, despite air quality improving to the ‘poor’ category. “The whole idea of Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) was to take these emergency measures based on the PM 2.5 and PM 10 readings. Even when there has been improvement, these measures have not been lifted, whereas they should have. There seems to be no trigger on when to escalate and de-escalate measures based on Grap and we need to look into this,” said Harish.