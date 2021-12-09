Delhi pollution: Winds clean air, AQI inches towards moderate

Delhi’s air quality improved further on Wednesday, dropping down to 237 (poor) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index to 237 on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 255, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data, with the fast winds continuing to flush out pollutants.

According to data from the 39 stations were air quality is monitored in Delhi, at least eight city recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ range (AQI value between 101-200). Delhi last reported a moderate air day (day’s average) on October 26.

However, Union earth ministry’s forecasting agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), said air quality in Delhi on Wednesday was in the moderate range. Safar follows a different air quality index metric.

“As predicted by Safar, the air quality has improved significantly. AQI slipped into the moderate category today, implying that (air pollution) control measures seem to be working. For the next three days days, (9th to 11th), wind speed is likely to be moderate and increased ventilation of pollutants is expected,” the Safar bulletin said on Wednesday.

Gufran Beig, project director and founder, Safar, said better wind speed and a good mixing height are helping dispersal of local emissions. But, he cautioned that dipping temperatures may have a negative impact on the gains made in terms of air quality improvement in the next few days. “After 11 (December), wind speed will drop and by then, temperatures will drop too. AQI will start rising once again,” said Beig, adding that the impact of stubble burning was now over, with the pollution load now largely from the local sources.

Mixing height is an invisible boundary layer of the atmosphere within which movement of air and particles can take place. The lower the mixing height, the lesser the room for pollutants to move or disperse.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 23-24 degrees Celsius until the weekend, the minimum could drop down to 7 degrees Celsius by Sunday. “With snowfall occurring in the higher reaches, its impact will soon be felt in Delhi with large parts in the northern plains recording a drop in minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official.

IMD’s forecast shows shallow fog is expected on Thursday morning with the maximum and minimum expected to hover around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas held a review meeting on Wednesday with Delhi’s transport department to check compliance of the anti-pollution measures, and enquire about the measures taken to augment public transport.

According to directions issued by the CAQM on December 3, schools, entry of trucks into Delhi is banned till further orders; construction activities remain suspended across NCR; and six out of 11 thermal power plants within a 300km radius also remains shut till further orders.

“We have informed the CAQM about our plans to add more buses to the existing fleet. Already, 1,000 CNG buses were taken on rent, and more will be added. We also shared our long-term plan for augmenting public buses fleet in the capital,” said a Delhi government official, who asked not to be named.

Santosh Harish, Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, said there is a need to rely on a forecasting mechanism, which can allow resumption of schools, construction activities and the ban on entry of trucks when air quality is relatively cleaner. “If the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) needs to be followed, then the ban on these activities should have been lifted by now. It seems that we are neither following Grap, nor relying on any forecasting mechanism which allows these activities to resume during a relatively clean period,” he said, adding they cannot remain closed for a lengthy period as Delhi’s air will continue to fluctuate in the winter.