Delhi PWD plans revamp of Tis Hazari court complex

The Public Works Department will be taking up repair and renovation works at Delhi's largest court complex, Tis Hazari Court over the next few months, officials said on Thursday.

Renovation of courtrooms, lawyer chambers, toilets and hallways, installation of barbed wire and CCTV cameras and construction of new porta cabins are planned at the Tis Hazari Court at a total cost of around ₹5 crore.

According to officials, 10 courtrooms and chambers for lawyers and judges will be renovated.

The work will include waterproofing work on roofs, fixing of false ceilings, furniture work on windows and doors, and new tiles on floors. Bathrooms inside the court complex will also be fixed, providing better facilities to visitors and lawyers.

"The project will take around three months to complete from the date work is awarded. We have floated a tender requesting proposals," an official said.

Another project that will be taken up for the extension block inside the court campus will be the installation of barbed wire around the block.

In addition to that, two porta cabins will be constructed for security officers near the foot overbridge.

The extension block, comprising around 50 court chambers, was constructed in 2023 by the PWD to accommodate the increasing requirements of the court.

Tis Hazari Court, one of the oldest courts in the national capital, was established in 1950. It is currently overcrowded and situated in a congested area near Civil Lines in North Delhi.

Looking at the problems faced by people visiting the court, the PWD constructed a new FOB connecting old and new blocks of the court complex.

At the cost of ₹91 lakh, the PWD will also carry out a CCTV upgrade and expansion project to cover all the blind spots inside the complex.

Under the project, 80 bullet cameras and 15 dome cameras will be installed along with the other supporting electrical infrastructure.

In 2019, the Delhi government had initiated the process of constructing additional courtrooms at Tis Hazari Court after recruiting judicial officers to fill up the vacancies against the sanctioned strength.

