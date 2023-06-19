Mercury drops to 25.5°C, air quality improves as Delhi receives rain

The mercury dropped to 25.5°C, two degrees below normal, while the air quality improved further in the satisfactory range as Delhi received rain on Monday morning. It was expected to go up to 37°C, compared to 38.6°C on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 4.5mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30am on Monday. (PTI)

Very light rain and drizzle were expected on Tuesday as well as Wednesday due to the impact of Western Disturbances. The weather was then likely to remain unchanged through the week.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 4.5mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30am on Monday. Palam received 11mm, Lodhi Road 4.2mm, and Ayanagar 3.2mm of rain during the same period.

Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 84 at 9am on Monday compared to 90 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Sunday. The AQI was expected to return to the moderate category later on Monday due to the long-range transport of dust.

The moisture content in the atmosphere increased gradually after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall. The relative humidity increased to 58% at 2:30pm on Sunday, keeping kept the heat index (HI), or “real feel” temperature, beyond the 45-degree mark for the second day at around 47°C. A day earlier, the maximum temperature was 39.2°C and the HI 46°C.

Moderate to high humidity was expected to persist with another spell of rain expected from June 24.

The mercury remained below the 40-degree mark last week but it felt much hotter due to the humidity. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6°C on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day and a minimum of 28.6°C, a degree above normal.

No rain is expected from Wednesday onwards but cloudiness and high humidity will continue until Saturday and the maximum will remain below 40°C.