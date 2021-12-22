Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records AQI close to severe category amid dip in mercury
delhi news

Delhi records AQI close to severe category amid dip in mercury

There will be a slight improvement as the temperatures begin to rise later this week in Delhi but the air quality is expected to remain in a similar range - the air quality index (AQI) was 399 on Wednesday morning - for the next three days
Delhi recorded “severe” air quality on Tuesday for the first time since December 2. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 10:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 399 (very poor) at 8am on Wednesday as the mercury plunged to 4.2 degrees Celsius. The AQI is classified as “severe” when it crosses the 400-mark. The city recorded “severe” air quality on Tuesday for the first time since December 2.

Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in a similar range for the next three days because of calm winds. There will be a slight improvement as the temperatures begin to rise later this week. Very calm winds, low boundary layer height, and very low temperatures are leading to such a condition and this will continue, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, while it was 4.2 degrees at the Lodhi Road station, compared to 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as the cold wave continued.

Also Read: Rainfall expected in parts of northwest India; minimum temperatures may rise

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal, or it falls to 4 degrees or lower in an area.

RELATED STORIES

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cold wave conditions will abate in the region from Wednesday onwards and the mercury is expected to rise to around 6-7 degrees Celsius by Thursday because of an active western disturbance.

RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist, said while the western disturbance will be feeble, it will still lead to a cloudy day and increase in both day and night time temperatures by around 2 degrees.

The IMD has said another western disturbance will impact Delhi from Friday onwards. A third western disturbance is likely to later bring rain to Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP