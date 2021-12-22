Delhi records AQI close to severe category amid dip in mercury

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 399 (very poor) at 8am on Wednesday as the mercury plunged to 4.2 degrees Celsius. The AQI is classified as “severe” when it crosses the 400-mark. The city recorded “severe” air quality on Tuesday for the first time since December 2.

Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in a similar range for the next three days because of calm winds. There will be a slight improvement as the temperatures begin to rise later this week. Very calm winds, low boundary layer height, and very low temperatures are leading to such a condition and this will continue, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, while it was 4.2 degrees at the Lodhi Road station, compared to 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as the cold wave continued.

Also Read: Rainfall expected in parts of northwest India; minimum temperatures may rise

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal, or it falls to 4 degrees or lower in an area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cold wave conditions will abate in the region from Wednesday onwards and the mercury is expected to rise to around 6-7 degrees Celsius by Thursday because of an active western disturbance.

RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist, said while the western disturbance will be feeble, it will still lead to a cloudy day and increase in both day and night time temperatures by around 2 degrees.

The IMD has said another western disturbance will impact Delhi from Friday onwards. A third western disturbance is likely to later bring rain to Delhi.