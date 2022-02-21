Delhi reports 360 Covid cases, 4 fatalities; positivity rate drops below 1 pc

Delhi on Monday reported 360 coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year, according to data shared by the health department.

Out of these 360 cases, 86 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday, the department said.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 38,136, while 706 patients were discharged in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The national capital's case tally now stands at 18,56,5117, and the death toll is at 26,105, it stated.

Delhi on Sunday reported 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. On Saturday, it had logged 635 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

The number of home-isolation cases on February 1 stood at 12,312, and on February 19, it dipped to 1,721. On Sunday, it rose to 1,742.

The number of containment zones has come down to 8,283, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 15,299 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 251, or 1.64 per cent, of them were occupied. A total of 209 Covid patients were in hospitals, including 93 on oxygen support. Out of these 93 patients, 23 were on ventilator.