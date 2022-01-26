Delhi reports just over 6,000 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 10.55%

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi rose slightly on Tuesday as the city added 6,028 new infections, but at a lower positivity rate of 10.55%, government data showed.

The Capital recorded 5,760 cases on Monday amid fewer tests.

The positivity rate has been sharply and consistently falling over the past 10 days.

“This lowering trend is a positive sign for the city. But we are still treading with caution. We urge people to wear masks and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour,” said a senior Delhi government official.

The city also added 31 Covid deaths on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s cases, Delhi’s cumulative Covid count reached 1,803,499, at a positivity rate of 5.22%.

Currently, the city has 42,010 active Covid cases.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “Covid cases in Delhi seem to be declining and we are in the right track, but we need to be cautious... There needs to be a balance.”