Delhi: Retired school teacher dies in car robbery in Rohini, two held

New Delhi: A 65-year-old retired government teacher died after he was dragged on the road for a few metres along with his car while he was trying to stop two alleged robbers from speeding away with his vehicles near G3S shopping mall in Rohini Sector-11 on Thursday night. The suspects fled away with his Wagon R that they had robbed for a “joyride” while the elderly man was urinating behind the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One suspect, identified as Kapil Tiwari,27, was arrested while the other alleged robber, a 16-year-old boy, was apprehended on Saturday by teams of the Rohini district police. The stolen car was also recovered from outer Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy area, where the duo had parked it at an unauthorised parking lot. Tiwari’s interrogation led to the recovery of a motorcycle that the duo had stolen on December 16 from Rohini Sector-8 and had used it for committing battery thefts, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

“The duo stole petrol from parked Bullet motorcycles to ride the stolen bike. They robbed the retired government school teacher, identified as Ramesh Chander Rana, of his car for a joyride and killed him in the process. We have booked the two for murder and robbery,” said DCP Tayal, adding that the school teacher lived with his wife in Rohini Sector-11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they were waiting for the elderly man’s autopsy report to confirm the exact cause of his death, even as the doctors believed that he may have died of shock and cardiac arrest.

On December 23 (Thursday) around 11 pm, the KN Katju Marg police station was informed about a carjacking and injury to a person near G3S shopping mall in Rohini Sector-11. By the time, the local police reached the crime scene, the injured man was already rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in a patrolling van. He was declared brought dead there. One Vijaya Rana arrived and identified the dead man as her husband, Ramesh Chander Rana. She told the police that Rana had left home for some work at around 2 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP Tayal said that one Aakash Grover was also found at the hospital and he claimed to be an eyewitness to the carjacking incident. Grover told the police that he was passing by in his car with his two friends when he saw one silver Wagon R car being driven at a high speed and a man was hanging on the driver’s side door. After being dragged for 6-7 metres, the man lost his grip on the door and fell on the road.

“Grover told us that the injured man was screaming for help to catch the robbers who took away his car. The man then became unconscious. We registered a case of murder and robbery and formed multiple teams to identify and nab the suspects,” added the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teams scanned nearly 35 CCTV cameras of the routes that the suspects used after the carjacking. On Friday, they located the car parked near Anarkali Park in Shahabad Dairy. Through local intelligence, the suspects were identified and caught from Shahabad Dairy area on Saturday and also recovered a stolen bike from them.

“The duo revealed that they were sitting around a bonefire with their three friend when they spotted the elderly man urinating outside his car and decided to rob his vehicle for a joyride. They sat inside the car and switched on the engine. As the elderly man noticed it, he held the driver side door window in his attempt to stop the carjacking. However, the two accelerated the car and dragged him on the road till he lost control and fell down,” said an investigator, adding that Tiwari was previously involved in five cases of burglary, theft and possessing illegal weapon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON