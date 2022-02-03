Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two accused of murdering senior citizen

While granting bail to two men accused of the murder of 85-year-old Akbari Begum, during the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020, the high court said that it was the constitutional duty of the court to ensure that there is no “arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty in the face of excess of state power”.

According to the prosecution, Begum, a resident of Bhajanpura, was in her house when a mob allegedly set the building on fire leading to her death.

It is alleged that while the other members of the family climbed to the rooftop and saved themselves, Begum was unable to leave her second-floor room and go up the ladder owing to her advanced age. She died of suffocation, her autopsy report said.

Justice Subramonium Prasad on Tuesday granted bail to Arun Kumar and Ravi Kumar but denied relief to the third accused, Vishal Singh, saying he was not merely “a curious onlooker” and the video footage from the scene pointed to his egregious behaviour.

The court passed three separate orders which were uploaded on the high court website on Wednesday.

“It is the constitutional duty of the court to ensure that there is no arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty in the face of excess of state power. Bail is the rule and jail is the exception, and courts must exercise their jurisdiction to uphold the tenets of personal liberty, subject to rightful regulation of the same by validly enacted legislation,” Prasad said.

Reiterating the principle that bail is the rule and jail is the exception, the judge said courts need to be alive to both ends of the spectrum -- the duty to ensure proper enforcement of criminal law and that the law does not become a tool for targeted harassment.

He said when there is a crowd involved, at the juncture of grant/denial of bail, the court must hesitate before arriving at the conclusion that every member of the unlawful assembly inhabits a common intention to accomplish the unlawful common object.

“It cannot be assumed that every member of the unlawful assembly could be guilty of the offence of Section 302 (murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and, therefore, every decision on an application of bail must be based on a careful consideration of the facts and circumstances in the matter therein,” the order said.

Regarding accused Arun Kumar, Prasad said even though he was spotted with a lathi, he has not been seen attacking any person with the lathi. It said he has been in custody for almost 21 months and trial will continue for a long time and it would not be prudent to keep him behind bars for an undefined period of time.

For Ravi Kumar, the court said the video footage only showed him muffling his face and he was not seen actively participating with the mob and seemed to be “a curious onlooker”.

While denying bail to accused Vishal Singh, the court said it was of the opinion that his footage at the crime scene was quite egregious, and that was sufficient to keep him in custody.

The FIR on the incident was lodged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity with murder, and rioting.

According to the charge-sheet, statements of various police personnel, eyewitnesses, and those who helped in dousing the fire were recorded to identify those who were part of the mob that set the house ablaze.

Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after a standoff between supporters and opposers of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

