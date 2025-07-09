Delhi Riots: court raps police over absent IO, flags delays in trial

Expressing concern over repeated delays in a Delhi riots trial due to the absence of police witnesses, a city court has urged the commissioner of police to issue directions ensuring that summoned officers are not assigned other duties on court dates. The matter relates to an FIR involving nine accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain’s brother, Shah Alam, charged under penal provisions for criminal conspiracy and rioting. (AFP)

The order, passed by additional sessions judge Parveen Singh on July 4, came after the investigating officer (IO) in a Dayalpur Police Station case was absent, citing a prefixed assignment at Bharat Mandapam for an event since July 1.

The court noted that the IO had also been absent on the previous hearing on April 30 for similar reasons. “There was sufficient time with the prosecution to inform the IO well in advance who could have informed his seniors that he has to appear in court,” the court observed.

The matter relates to an FIR involving nine accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain’s brother, Shah Alam, charged under penal provisions for criminal conspiracy and rioting.The case is currently at the prosecution witness stage.

The court highlighted that despite a standing order from the Delhi police commissioner barring reassignment of summoned officers except in unavoidable cases, “yesterday a request had been sent, and it was clearly stated that the witness must appear today. However, today again a request letter has been sent.”

According to a Delhi Police order, IOs in Delhi riots cases must attend court during arguments, charge hearings, and when summoned as witnesses—unless their presence is absolutely unavoidable elsewhere.

According to ASJ Singh, the last date of hearing was on April 30; the officer had sought an exemption on similar grounds, which was allowed by the court. “There was sufficient time with the prosecution to inform the IO well in advance who could have informed his seniors that he has to appear in court,” the court said.

Noting that such delays impact accused persons in custody, the court remarked, “The situation is further painful in view of the fact that the three accused (in the present matter) are in judicial custody, and they had their hearing before the court after three months. Still, both the dates went to waste without any effective hearing.”

The judge said the trial is near completion with only two witnesses, including the IO, left to be examined, making the IO’s absence “even more disturbing”.

“In these circumstances, the matter is brought to the notice of the worthy Commissioner of Police to again look into the matter and issue necessary directions so that, unless it is unavoidable, whenever a police officer/official is summoned as a witness in the court, he/she is not assigned any other duty on that day,” the court ordered.

This is not the first instance of courts flagging absences in Delhi riots cases. In another matter last week, ASJ Singh noted that the IO had skipped the morning session and failed to supply evidence copies to the defence counsel.