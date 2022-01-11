Delhi RWAs seek details on Covid cases, containment zones;say contact tracing not being done

With active Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate and the number of containment zones in the city crossing 11,400, resident welfare associations (RWAs) are now demanding access to more information on the location of these containment zones and the area-wise breakup of positive cases so that they are able to help patients in their neighbourhoods as well as the government in its effort to contain the present wave of infections.

On Monday, the national capital reported 19,166 new cases of Covid-19 — after conducting 766,70 tests — and 17 deaths. The positivity rate — the rate of samples that test positive from among the total tested — is now 25%, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

On Sunday, Delhi registered 22,751 fresh cases of the Covid-19, the highest single-day spike since May 1, 2021, when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61%.

In light of the fresh wave of infections, numerous RWAs said unlike during the second wave last year, the list of containment zones is not being shared with them, while there are also complaints that contact tracing is not taking place at the rate that it should. They also said because self-testing kits are being used by many, several positive cases are going unrecorded, thereby keeping the number of active and daily cases relatively lower in the government’s daily health bulletin.

BS Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, said the lack of transparency is a hurdle in tackling the pandemic spread. “There is no clarity on the number of containment zones or their locations or houses with home isolation cases. Official data should be shared to improve compliance. Just sharing the number (of cases) in the district is not enough,” he said.

Pankaj Aggarwal, from the Safdarjung development area RWA and general secretary of Delhi RWA joint front, said there is a blackout of information regarding containment zones. “There are already so many WhatsApp groups in which district administration officials are also members. We don’t even know if there is a containment zone next to our lane. How are RWAs expected to help families with food or other necessities when we are not aware of the situation?” he said.

A senior government official said district surveillance officers (DSOs) and their teams are following the standard operating procedure for home isolation. The GSDL sends district-wise data to the tele consultancy company on a two-hourly basis to initiate home isolation of every positive patent. “The tele consultation company then calls to check on the symptoms of the patients and then shares data of the patients with the district concerned. The task of the district administration this time is to tag the required cases to the health facilities based on the feedback from patient during the tele consultation. Simultaneously, teams of DSOs also undertake home visits to check on patients and give them medical kits containing medicines, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

But, a few district officials in the field acknowledged that 100% contact tracing is no longer viable. “There are a lot of patients who do not update the government app nor inform the district teams about their Covid positive status. That is the biggest challenge this time because now people are getting tested in their homes using self-test kits. Such patients are consulting their own family doctors and getting treated at home. As a result, they are not necessarily included in government records,” said a surveillance officer, on condition of anonymity.

A second senior government official said the administration is now running about 150 phone lines round the clock with 25 operators to extend help to residents on the 1031 Covid helpline. Data seen by HT showed that the number of calls made to this number increased from just two on January 1 to 313 on January 7.

BM Bakshi, head of New Friends Colony RWA, said, “We have not come across any case in which contact tracing is taking place. There is no access to containment zone locations, no consultation with RWAs. it is as if we are no longer a part of the system. How are we expected to help others if such secrecy is maintained?” he said.

Chetan Sharma, general secretary of Confederation of NCR RWAs, said RWAs can play a key role in ensuring that Covid waste is lifted on time. “If announcements regarding compliance can be made, local SHOs and SDMs can hold online awareness meetings with RWAs, it will help to streamline the mechanism,” he said.

Rajiv Kakria, member of GK-1 RWA and, member, Save Our City campaign, said while coordination with district and municipal officials is better in their area and people have been voluntarily coming forward to announce the addition of new cases, no contact tracing is taking place. “The government should come out with a white paper about preparedness as there is a clear trust deficit. The RWAs can help the administration in checking facilities and maintaining vigilance. There should be complete transparency in such times,” he said.