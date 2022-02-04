Delhi sees 2,272 new Covid infections, active caseload falls to 11,716

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 new Covid-19 cases and 20 related deaths, pushing the city’s cumulative caseload to 18,40,919 and toll to 25,952. A bulletin from the health department showed the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.85 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent seen a day ago. On Thursday, the city logged 2,668 fresh infections and 13 fatalities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last 24 hours, the active caseload fell by 1,914 cases and stood at 11,716 from the 13,630 registered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 4,166 patients were cured of the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 18,31,251, according to the bulletin.

As many as 59,036 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, slightly less than the 61,992 samples tested on Thursday. So far, 3,51,40,306 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the national capital.

Also read | Schools, gyms to reopen in Delhi from Monday; night curfew relaxed

With the fall in active cases, more than 92 per cent of the beds remained vacant in dedicated Covid hospitals, the bulletin showed. The vacancy was over 97 per cent in dedicated Covid care centres and dedicated Covid health centres as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Close to 60,000 people (59,575 exactly) received a dose of the vaccination in the last 24 hours. This included 12,371 first doses and 40,804 second doses and 6,400 precautionary third doses. Also, 20,634 youngsters in the 15-17 age group were inoculated since Thursday.

The city has so far administered 2,98,10,270 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the immunisation drive. It also has 32,780 containment zones currently, despite the reducing trend in daily infections.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced schools would be reopened in a phased manner starting February 7 for classes 9 and above, colleges, institutes and universities and on February 14 for nursery to class 8. Offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while gyms, spas and swimming pools can also be reopened. Night curfew will start by an hour late from 11pm, till 5am, instead of the existing 10pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}