Sharp fall in Delhi’s daily Covid-19 tally with 992 cases; death toll at 11,016

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a sharp fall in its daily numbers of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 992 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin, which have taken the Capital's caseload to 660,611. Tuesday’s figures have been the lowest since March 22, when 888 Covid-19 cases were recorded. The new cases are also 912 less than that of Monday when 1,904 tested positive for the disease, the highest in more than three months.

Four more deaths and 1,591 recoveries on Tuesday have taken the Capital’s death toll and recoveries to 11,016 and 642,166 respectively, the bulletin showed. The active cases are nearing 7,500, it added. Only 36,757 tests were conducted by authorities in the last 24 hours which might be because of a holiday on the occasion of Holi. Of these tests, 8,139 are rapid antigen tests and the remaining 28,618 are RT-PCR/CB NAAT/TruNaat tests. The containment zones in Delhi have breached the 1,900-mark while 4,832 patients continue to remain under home isolation, the bulletin also said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday dismissed indications of the second wave of infections and said it would take another week to ascertain whether there is a wave. “We are conducting an average of 80,000-90,000 tests on a daily basis and I urge everyone to continue wearing masks as it provides protection against Covid-19,” Jain said while speaking to reporters.

When asked about the shortage of beds in intensive care units of private hospitals, the Delhi health minister said a review on this matter will be done and pointed out that a number of ventilators and ICUs are vacant in government hospitals.

Also Watch| Another Covid-19 wave in Delhi? Health minister Satyendar Jain answers

﻿

﻿

Nearly 1.2 million people in Delhi have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease so far, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. First doses have been administered to 960,057 people while 237,170 have been inoculated with both doses. The Delhi government now is gearing up for the third phase of the vaccination drive from April 1 where doses will be administered to all those above the age of 45 with or without co-morbidities.