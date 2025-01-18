Delhi: Serial killer held after 17 months on the run

One of the most gruesome killers in the country popular for the horrifying murders he has committed, Chandrakant Jha, was arrested from the Old Delhi railway station on Friday, 17 months after he was granted parole and released from Tihar jail. The criminal’s claim to fame began 18 years ago when he started leaving mutilated bodies of his targets at Tihar’s gate, along with letters for the police, challenging them to nab him. The criminal’s claim to fame began 18 years ago when he started leaving mutilated bodies of his targets at Tihar’s gate, along with letters for the police, challenging them to nab him. (Representational image)

Police said his 90-day parole that started in mid-August 2023 and ended in November, was granted on the grounds that he had to find a suitable match for his daughter. However, he did not return after availing the release period and a cash reward of ₹50,000 was announced on him.

Officers part of the case said that the 58-year-old criminal had been leading a homeless life and changed his physical appearance to evade arrest. He told the police that he was staying around different religious establishments in outer Delhi, survived on food served at langars or given by devotees, and visited his wife in outer Delhi’s Alipur late in the night so his visits were not noticed by anyone in the neighbourhood.

Jha’s series of brutal killings shook the national capital in 2006 and 2007. He told the investigators that he committed all those murders because had a grudge against people eating meat, consuming alcohol or befriending the opposite gender.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that since Jha was a threat to society, the interstate cell (ISC) team led by inspector Satendra Mohan, was tasked six months ago to nab him at the earliest. “On Friday, he was caught from Old Delhi railway station when he was trying to flee to Bihar with a motive of never coming back,” added Sain.

Explaining the modus operandi, additional CP Sain said that Jha would initially extend help to young men, often migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, by assisting them in finding work and offering them meals. During their stay with him, he took offence to their indulgences like drinking, eating meat, befriending women, lying and dalliances. Soon, his guests would turn into targets and he would dismember their bodies and scatter the remains across various locations in Delhi.

Police said Jha was found guilty on three counts of murder, and he initially received two death sentences and life imprisonment until death in February 2013. Later, his death sentence was turned to life imprisonment without remission in January 2016. Before getting the 90-day parole in August 2023, Jha had been released on parole on five occasions and furlough on seven occasions during his 15+ years of imprisonment.

A crime docuseries “Indian Predator, the Butcher of Delhi” was released on OTT platform Netflix in 2022, recounting the gruesome killer and the subsequent investigation into his murderous rampage.