Delhi set for major facelift in run-up to int’l AI Summit

New Delhi The “AI Impact Summit 2026” is scheduled from February 15 to 20. (Representative photo/Reuters)

The Capital is set for a major civic facelift ahead of the “AI Impact Summit 2026”, an international event that will be hosted in Delhi from February 15 to 20, and will attract top CEOs, world leaders and delegates from other countries, officials aware of the matter said. Civic agencies have been directed to spruce up key roads, markets, tourist places and popular public places, and set up a control room to monitor activities, deploy nodal officers and complete the tasks by January 31, government officials said.

In a review meeting held last week, Delhi’s Chief Secretary directed agencies concerned to make preparations on the lines of works undertaken for the G20 Summit in 2023. Works will include repair on 41 key stretches that connect to the IGI Airport, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, all major five-star hotels, Rajghat, Qutub Minar, Lal Quila, Humayun Tomb, Connaught Place Central Park, Delhi Haat, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, among others.

An order issued on December 30, 2025, issued by the additional director general of the Public Works Department (PWD), read, “Heads of states of countries, leadership of prominent International organizations and AI leaders including CEOs of top Al Companies are expected to participate in the summit and in view of this all the arrangements including security, traffic, movement of dignitaries, cleanliness, and beautification of city, road conditions, signages, lighting and preparations at important tourist areas and markets likely to be visited must be on the lines of G20 summit.”

The “AI Impact Summit 2026” is scheduled from February 15 to 20, with the main event to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on February 19. Officials say that event-related activities and related bilateral engagements will be held at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House on other days, and public events are also planned from February 15 at Central Park near Connaught Place.

In the review meeting, concerns were raised with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD).

An NDMC official, who is coordinating arrangements, said, “NDMC made a detailed presentation outlining the plan of activities proposed for restoration and repair works of roads consisting of VIP routes and roads leading to main hotels and important destinations, horticulture works, de-defacing. improvement of grills and beautification of central verges of roads, enforcement,” official said.

PWD and MCD have been asked to identify the key roads in their areas which are likely to be used by delegates for travel from the airport to their hotels.

Besides road repairs, plans are also afoot to beautify junctions with flower arrangements and ornamental plantations.

“All advertisements and banners will be added only after have clearance from the officers Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY which is the organising ministry,” a PWD official said.

An MCD official said that additional mechanical roads sweepers and resources will be deployed in areas around Bharat Mandapam “Washing of roads and identified areas will be conducted regularly in night lean traffic times,” the official said.

The PWD set up a control room on the 12th floor of its headquarters at ITO and appointed a superintending engineer as a nodal officer. An official said a 12-point work agenda has also been issued for roadworks and beautification.

Officials of Delhi Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) were mandated to coordinate sightseeing tours and spruce up key tourist sites for the delegates. “Delhi tourism will make arrangements for sightseeing tours on the lines of events held during UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Summit organised at Lal Qila. Prominent tourist locations such as Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar, Red Fort (Lal Quila), India Gate, Akshardham, Raj Ghat, Chandni Chowk, and Delhi Haat will be spruced up, and trade associations will be sensitised to ensure order and civic decorum,” a government official said.

Since Connaught Place will be hosting public events at Central Park, NDMC has been directed to improve public spaces around state emporia, NDMC Market at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and routes leading to Delhi Haat and Connaught Place. “We have also directed the health department to provide ambulances and paramedical staff to the Delhi Police during the event period. Police will ensure smooth vehicular movement and traffic discipline during the period,” the official said.

“All concerned agencies shall ensure that the assigned works are completed by 31 January 2026 and after that regular upkeep under continuous supervision of senior officers shall be ensured,” the order read.