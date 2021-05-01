Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi sets up Covid-19 donation portal to collect funds, medical equipment
Delhi sets up Covid-19 donation portal to collect funds, medical equipment

Anyone interested in contributing to Delhi's fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can do so by providing equipment or funds through the website.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The Delhi government on Saturday launched a portal through which people from around the world can donate funds or medical equipment to strengthen its fight against the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in contributing to Delhi's fight against Covid-19 can do so by providing equipment or funds through the website -- delhifightscorona.in/donate, an official statement said.

"Indian citizens and the diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. We request you to provide as much support as you can," the statement quoting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi government is looking to get urgent support for a range of equipment such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and other such things, through the initiative, said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi.

The DDC has been coordinating with donors and well-wishers who want to support the Delhi government's Covid-19 response. 

"They are playing the role of 'Corona Heroes'. Over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and 36 oxygen PSA plants have already been committed by donors and will arrive in Delhi soon," Shah said.

