New Delhi, Two people were killed and three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured when a drunk teenager rammed his speeding car into two bicycles before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in west Delhi's Janakpuri early Thursday, police said. Delhi teen crashes car killing two, pregnant woman and child among three injured

Police said the 19-year-old was looking for a dhaba when he lost control over the vehicle.

Locals alleged one of the cyclist was dragged under the wheels of the car for more than 300 metres and stopped only after crashing into the jhuggi.

Anish Ansari , who worked at a factory in Mayapuri, was on the cycle and died in the incident.

Phool Singh , who lived in the jhuggi that the car crashed into, was also killed. He was a chik maker and also made some extra buck by making masala and chutney.

His wife Soni , and five-year-old nephew Vishal were injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said in a statement. Kuldeep , who was also on a cycle that was hit was injured.

Police said Harsh Sehrawat, who was driving the car, is a resident of Pochanpur village in Dwarka.

"As per the facts established in the investigation so far, Harsh was driving a Swift car and his friend Pankaj was sitting with him. They were coming from Gurugram after attending a function," the DCP said.

"They were roaming around looking for some dhaba. At the place of the incident, Harsh failed to control the vehicle due to overspeeding, hitting bicycle riders and the jhuggi," he said.

On verification, police found that Harsh had a driver's license but was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.

According to police, Phool Singh and his family were asleep in their jhuggi when the car ran over him first, and then hit the charpoy on which Soni and the child were sleeping. Phool Singh was sleeping on the floor.

He is survived by four children—two sons aged around seven and five, and two daughters aged about 10 and two years. Soni is three months away from delivering their fifth child.

Ansari, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, is survived by his wife and four children.

Locals told PTI that the car which had two occupants first hit a cycle near a temple on Pankha road.

"One of them fell on the roadside, while Ansari was dragged by the car for about 300 metres till they rammed into a jhuggi. They drove the car over Phool's chest and then hit his wife and nephew," said Arun , who lives in a nearby jhuggi.

"Everyone was asleep so we didn't pay much heed when the first noise came of the car hitting the cyclist. But hearing the loud noise of wheels skidding and crashing in the jhuggi," he said.

Another local added that the car wouldn't have stopped if it hadn't hit a motorcycle parked near the jhuggi which halted the vehicle.

"There were more people sleeping in other jhuggis. Many more would have been killed if the car didn't hit a motorcycle, halting it," he said.

People at the crash site said they gathered and took the two persons out of the car. Both of them were heavily drunk, locals alleged, adding that some people informed the police.

Police said that a PCR call about the accident was received at Janakpuri police station around 3.30 am. A PCR team and the local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, police said, adding that two of the injured are undergoing treatment.

The driver has been apprehended and is being questioned. Legal action is being taken in the matter, police said.

