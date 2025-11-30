Delhi: Thousands write to Supreme Court over stray dog directive

Animal welfare activists across the country sent thousands of letters to the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court on Saturday, urging them to reconsider and recall the November 7 order on stray dogs. The nationwide campaign, led by independent activists, saw large turnouts at post offices, including the Gole Dak Khana General Post Office in Delhi, where participants began gathering from 9am. Animal activists writing letters to SC. (Hindustan Times)

Long queues formed as people arrived carrying stacks of signed letters collected from their neighbourhoods. “I printed the letters and went door to door in my colony, asking residents, domestic helpers, guards, gardeners, and anyone I could find if they wanted to sign a letter to be sent,” said Jasmeet Kaur, 47. She said she collected 800 letters and around ₹1500 in contributions.

HT had earlier reported that at a protest at Jantar Mantar last Sunday, animal activist Ambika Shukla distributed prewritten letter formats and announced the initiative. Formats in Hindi and English were also uploaded on the campaign website animalwrites, but many participants at the GPO were handwriting their own appeals.

Shukla said the exercise was conducted nationwide. “This is an effort by many citizens and not any one organisation. It is not only Delhi-based either, as this exercise is being done all across the country today,” she said, adding that citizens felt “blocked” from presenting their case before the court. According to receipts uploaded on the website, around 50,000 letters were sent from across India, including about 5,000 from Delhi. Nearly 2,000 were dispatched from the GPO alone, with additional letters mailed from Pitampura, Janakpuri, Shahadara, Vasant Vihar, Nehru Place, Safdarjung Enclave, Palam Vihar and other post offices.

Volunteers at the GPO assisted visitors by distributing letter formats and writing sheets and helping with stamps and addresses. Students, working professionals and senior citizens participated. “It was important for me to come here today,” said 60-year-old Neeta Singh, who described her limited mobility due to an accident.

Other activists criticised the November 7 order as impractical and reactionary. “The order was a knee-jerk reaction and a one-sided opinion,” said Aashima Sharma, 50, questioning why the court reversed its earlier position from August 22. The order directed removal of stray dogs from government institutions nationwide and barred their release in the same localities.