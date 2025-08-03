Delhi to have unified portal to issue licences to businesses

Delhi may soon get a unified application process and a single office with all departments under one roof for issuing licences to businesses, a move which will streamline business processes and improve “ease of doing business” in the Capital, officials said on Saturday. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (Vice-President of India-X)

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta jointly chaired a high-level review meeting to evaluate the progress of reforms on “Ease of Living” and “Ease of Doing Business” parameters on Saturday. The meeting comes in the wake of the Centre’s directive urging states and union territories to expedite licensing reforms, officials said.

The discussion focused on overhauling Delhi’s complex licensing ecosystem with challenges such as fragmented databases, multiple authorities and burdensome fee structures that have long been a barrier to investment and a source of harassment for applicants.

“Initiatives like reducing the role of Delhi Police in granting licences in various categories, deemed permission by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for factory licence, authority of the revenue department for cinema hall licences, 24X7 opening of shops and establishments and allowing women to work in night shifts, would go a long way in creating a business friendly environment in the national capital,” said Saxena.

Key measures on the table included empanelment of third-party auditors for fire safety clearances, simplification of regulatory processes and introduction of a common application form for clearances across departments. Officials also proposed linking data systems of departments like MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council, labour, GST, DPCC and FSSAI to reduce duplication and streamline governance. Officials also discussed developing a unified portal for all licences by taking data of Shop and Establishment Act as base data, officials said.

“This portal encompassing all licences will significantly reduce red tape. Discussions also included rationalising MCD zones to align with revenue districts and requiring local departmental officers to report directly to district magistrates,” an official said.

One of the most striking reforms under consideration is the adoption of the “Tripura model” of self-certification for small industries with investment up to ₹2 crore, and third-party certification for larger enterprises. The city is also looking at extending 24x7 operational permissions for shops and establishments, officials said.

Gupta called on officials to fast-track the reforms, emphasising that multiple licensing authorities were a source of unnecessary public hardship. She also asked the chief secretary to explore creation of unified office complexes in each district to co-locate all relevant government departments for public convenience.

“The reforms being carried out under the Prime Minister’s guidance will firmly position Delhi as a prime investment destination,” said Gupta, while the LG praised the Delhi government’s initiatives to curtail outdated procedures and bring governance closer to the people.