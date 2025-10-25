Delhi to set up emporium for over 650 GI-tagged products in CP

An emporium showcasing over 650 products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags from across India will soon come up at Connaught Place, Delhi’s environment and industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Friday.

The decision was taken at the 54th board meeting of the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB), chaired by Sirsa. The meeting, the first in nearly four years, discussed multiple key agendas.

The Connaught Place emporium is intended to be “a one-stop destination where nearly 650 GI-tagged products from across the country will be curated and showcased for sale, enabling both domestic and global buyers to experience the country’s traditional craftsmanship under one roof,” said an official present at the meeting. The initiative was taken in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The emporium will also spotlight three traditional products from Delhi, showcasing the city’s rich artisanal heritage. Visitors can explore Uttam Nagar terracotta, renowned for its handcrafted clay wares; Seepampur woodcraft, which highlights intricate designs and woodworking skills; and Sangamvihar glass-bead jewellery, celebrated for its vibrant and detailed beadwork. These curated offerings aim to connect buyers with Delhi’s unique craftsmanship and support local artisans.

The board also decided to appoint legal consultants to draft new rules for the Khadi Board. Other discussions included skill enhancement schemes for cottage industries, financial support for artisans, and the creation of a common marketing platform for Indian products.

Sirsa said the Delhi government has allocated ₹50 crore in the 2025-26 budget to strengthen artisan training, skilling, funding, and marketing support through DKVIB. Officials added that the process of securing GI tags for three traditional Delhi-based products has already begun.

“Our artisans have immense talent but lack the means and market access to sell what they create. DKVIB will bridge that gap and help them scale their work, access funding, and connect directly to buyers,” Sirsa said.

Following the meeting, Sirsa inaugurated a special exhibition of eco-friendly jute bags and handmade paper products crafted by local artisans from Delhi at the DKVIB headquarters in Kashmere Gate.

