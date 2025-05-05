Delhi: Two killed, one injured in stabbing over road spat

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing two men to death and injuring another after their mini-truck accidentally hit his foot last month near northwest Delhi’s Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. The injured man has been identified as Abid (single name), who lives on the streets, police said. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the deceased were identified as Kamal Kumar from north Delhi’s Mahendra Park and Mohammed Amzad from Shakurpur. They were both in their 20s and Kumar was driving the Eeco van in the incident. The injured man has been identified as Abid (single name), who lives on the streets, police said.

During interrogation, Abid told police that the attack occurred on April 22 near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on the main GT Karnal Road. He had alleged that an unidentified assailant stabbed them after a minor altercation took place on the road. The accused man was on the footpath when the three were passing by and their vehicle hit his foot.

A case under sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (1) (attempt to murder), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation was taken up. “CCTV footage from the area was reviewed and the accused was identified as Nand Kishore,” Singh said.

An investigator aware of the matter said the accused was found to be a homeless who lived on footpath. “It was revealed that he was from Rajasthan’s Sikar so a team was sent there,” the officer said.

Police said that the accused, Kishore, 65, had fled to Sikar and was apprehended on Saturday. He was brought to Delhi for questioning after which he was arrested on Sunday.

During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he was on the footpath on April 22 when the mini-truck being driven by Kumar hit his foot. “He said that he shouted at Kumar and Amzad after which they came out of the vehicle and retaliated. Kishore stabbed the two in the spur of the moment so they could not overpower him. Abid, who was also in the vehicle, came out to intervene and Kishore stabbed him too,” the officer said.

After the incident, the injured men were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where two of them died during treatment. Abid sustained a stab injury on the right hand and is currently undergoing treatment. The hospital administration then informed the Adarsh Nagar police station.