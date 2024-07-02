Delhi University admissions may be delayed over CUET-UG results hold-up

The Delhi University (DU) admission cycle for 2024 is likely to be delayed due to a hold up in the undergraduate Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results, officials said on Tuesday. The new academic session might be pushed back by six weeks or more. There will be at least six seat allocation lists, with each list requiring three to four day, said DU officials. (HT Photo)

“According to the original timeline, the first semester was expected to start by end of July. However, with the CUET-UG results still pending, we estimate the academic session might begin only by the second week of September,” said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, postgraduate admissions started on Tuesday as scheduled, a DU official said.

The CUET-UG 2024, a single-window test for admissions to most undergraduate programmes at 46 central universities including DU, was conducted in hybrid mode from May 15 to 24. Results were originally scheduled for June 30, but the provisional answer key has not been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA officials said that the delay to recent controversies around the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. New result dates will be announced soon, officials said.

DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate programmes’ admissions opened for first phase of registrations on May 28. The second phase of admissions will start post declaration of CUET-UG results, DU officials said. “We aim to minimise delays. However, the process cannot be rushed as we need to fill seats under all colleges under DU,” Gupta said.

Once the CUET-UG results are out, candidates in the second phase of admission will match their Class XII subjects to the CUET-UG subjects. The order of programme and college choice will determine the preference order for the allocation of seats.

The allocation process would then involve accepting the allocated seat, followed by verification of eligibility and documents by the respective college. DU will publish details of vacant seats after each allocation round, allowing candidates to “upgrade” or “freeze” their choices.

“There will be at least six seat allocation lists, with each list requiring three to four days,” Gupta said. DU has around 71,000 seats across 69 colleges, offering about 79 UG programmes, 183 BA (programme) combinations, and 1,500 unique programme and college combinations.

Gupta further highlighted the broader impacts of this delay, saying, “For instance, if the first semester starts in September, semester exams will be pushed to late December or January. This disrupts subsequent semesters, as colleges face space constraints and overlapping exam schedules. It can take years to realign to the original academic calendar.”

The registrar acknowledged the ongoing disruptions since the introduction of CUET and the pandemic. ”We had hoped to restore the schedule this year, but significant delays seem likely,” he added.