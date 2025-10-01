Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi University bans use of flower bouqets to guests during events

    The university said the move aims to ensure avoiding wastage of resources at various commemorative and academic events.

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 5:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi University, in an order, barred the use of flower bouquets or any memento given to guests while felicitating during events. The university on September 26, mentioned in a statement, that the move aims to ensure avoiding wastage of resources at various commemorative and academic events.

    The university recommended the organisers of such events to instead use a single string of flower, ceremonial angvastram, and fruit basket. (Pixabay/Representational)
    The university recommended the organisers of such events to instead use a single string of flower, ceremonial angvastram, and fruit basket. (Pixabay/Representational)

    Further, the university recommended the organisers of such events to instead use a single string of flower, ceremonial angvastram, and fruit basket.

    Organisers of these events will be asked to distribute the gifted fruits to the underprivileged children in the surrounding areas, including those living in an orphanage or studying in government school, the university’s order read. htc

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi University Bans Use Of Flower Bouqets To Guests During Events
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes