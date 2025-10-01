Delhi University bans use of flower bouqets to guests during events

The Delhi University, in an order, barred the use of flower bouquets or any memento given to guests while felicitating during events. The university on September 26, mentioned in a statement, that the move aims to ensure avoiding wastage of resources at various commemorative and academic events. The university recommended the organisers of such events to instead use a single string of flower, ceremonial angvastram, and fruit basket. (Pixabay/Representational)

Further, the university recommended the organisers of such events to instead use a single string of flower, ceremonial angvastram, and fruit basket.

Organisers of these events will be asked to distribute the gifted fruits to the underprivileged children in the surrounding areas, including those living in an orphanage or studying in government school, the university’s order read. htc