Delhi University students log off, walk in: Day 1 for first, second year students

For Delhi University students who returned to their campus after a gap of nearly two years, Thursday had a “fresher’s first day” vibe. The excitement and happiness were palpable on North Campus as students went around their colleges and classrooms, soaking up the sights and sounds of a much-missed campus life.

Thursday was also a day of many firsts for students, especially the first and second-year batch. After nearly two years of online classes, they finally got to meet their classmates and teachers in person. Students said the reopening of colleges has given them the chance to experience firsthand the famed “DU life”.

Aniket Patni, a second-year BCom (Honors) student at Hansraj College, said he was happy to be surrounded by peers in real life and in a real classroom after two years of seeing them on digital screens. “I am glad to be in a classroom. One feels like a fresher since we couldn’t develop strong bonds during online classes. In fact, it was difficult to even recognise my friends today,” said Patni.

There was also a notable difference between online and offline classes, said the 21-year-old. “Online learning can never come close to the experience of shared learning in a classroom. Online classes are riddled with disturbances and connectivity issues. Today, we were able to understand concepts in a much better manner,” said Patni.

College principal Rama Sharma said they saw a good attendance on Thursday with over 2,000 students turning up for classes. Sharma said it demonstrated that students were yearning to be back in class. “Classrooms were packed to capacity today. We had not anticipated such a good response. Both students and teachers are very happy to resume life afresh,” said Sharma.

While the college will continue to hold online classes for some practical and AECC courses, offline learning will take place for most courses. The college, however, is yet to resume hostel facility for students. “Hostels should start by February 25. Preparations for the same are nearing completion,” said Sharma, who made rounds of the college to welcome students.

At SRCC, the campus was buzzing with activity as students were welcomed by seniors who had planned elaborate dance, music and open mic performances. Decked up with balloons and decorations, the college wore a festive look as students enthusiastically participated in the activities.

Manya Mittal, a second-year BCom (Honors) student, was among those who put up a dance performance to mark the reopening. While Mittal herself was visiting the college for the first time, it didn’t come in the way of her performance. “Along with other members of the dance society, we had prepared a performance last year. We rehearsed the choreography online and got the chance to perform in front of everyone today,” said Mittal.

The 19-year-old said she was eagerly waiting to explore the non-academic aspects of college life and visit popular go-to places on campus. “We are all excited to be back in college. Extracurricular activities are also a crucial part of college life and we got to indulge in some ice-breaking activity today. I can’t wait to explore other colleges, popular eating spots, and attend fests,” said Mittal.

Her views were echoed by other students. Enakshi Rehani, 20, a BCom second-year student at SRCC, said she was looking forward to the fest season. “Besides focusing on classes, we are looking forward to making friends and discovering the other aspects of university life that we were deprived of these past two years,” said Rehani.

Other DU colleges focused on classes and counselling sessions for incoming students. At Miranda House, a team comprising a doctor, nurse, and counsellor visited each classroom and stressed on the need to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. A team of NCC cadets also visited classrooms to remind students about Covid protocols.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the college was focussing on providing a safe environment to students. “We are also conducting online classes since many outstation students are yet to return. We will be extending our support to them and as more students return, online classes will be phased out,” said Nanda.

College authorities also allowed parents to accompany students on Thursday. Many parents were seen surveying the campus along with their wards.

Saroj Rane from Haryana’s Rewari, who accompanied her daughter Khushboo, a first-year student, said, “While offline classes are welcome, the announcement of in-person came at short notice. We are still looking for an accommodation for my daughter.”

The absence of adequate hostel facilities and sky-high rents for PG accommodations are issues that many outstation students are grappling with. Vidhi Raina, a Jammu resident, was seen outside Kamla Nagar market with all her luggage. The 22-year-old has not been able to find any accommodation so far. “I wanted college to resume but finding accommodation is a challenge. I hope to find a place soon so that I can attend classes without any stress,” said Raina.

Aside from students, vendors near colleges were also a happy lot. Popular eateries saw students streaming in and out through the day. Rickshaw pullers were also a busy and the number of rickshaws seemed inadequate for the heavy turnout of students. “I have not rested a minute since morning. Even when I tried to take a break for lunch, customers kept requesting rides. We are happy to be busy-- there was hardly any business these two years,” said Rajinder, a rickshaw puller.