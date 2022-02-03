DUTA raises concerns of job loss, academic dilution

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday wrote to vice-chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Singh raising concerns over the draft undergraduate curriculum framework, in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), released by the varsity last month.

Noting that the proposed reduction in the number of credits will lead to dilution of course work and job losses, the teacher’s body asked the V-C to pass the framework through the statutory bodies of the university for deliberations.

In its letter to Singh, DUTA president AK Bhagi and secretary Surinder Singh said that the teacher’s body had deliberated upon objections and suggestions of over 20 college staff associations that had unanimously rejected the frameworks floated by the university in December last year. “The University of Delhi has faced too many structural and course revisions in the last decade starting from the introduction of the semester system to Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework (LOCF). These hurried and unmindful changes led to adhocism, instability and dilution of academics in the name of reforms. Therefore, the university needs to be careful and do proper consultations on curriculum framework with detailed syllabus among all the stakeholders and preparations in terms of physical infrastructure, other resources and permanent faculties,” said the letter.

In August last year, DU’s Academic Council (AC) approved 196 credits for a proposed four-year honours degree and 148 credits for a three-year honours degree.

The credits were reduced to 184 and 140, respectively, in the second proposed course structure (WHEN?) and 164 and 124, respectively, in the third proposed course structure released in December. The fourth and latest framework released last month outlines 176 credits for a four-year honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year honours degree. The teachers’ body said that the reduction of credits would lead to a direct loss of teaching hours and cause academic content dilution.

DUTA office bearers also asked the VC to reconsider the provision of multiple exits after the first and second years of study. “As such, there seems to be no benefit of this scheme and it may dissuade students from completing their graduation,” the body stated.

It also said that there was no clarity on value-added courses and research projects that needed to be undertaken in the fourth year. While outlining the objections and suggestions to the proposed frameworks, DUTA office-bearers sought that the matter be taken up for discussion in the academic council and executive council.

In response to the concerns raised by DUTA, DU’s dean of colleges Balaram Pani said that while the teachers’ body had raised the issue of a possible reduction in workload and loss of jobs, the university administration would ensure that no loss of jobs takes place. “We will look into all suggestions and queries that have been flagged. DUTA is concerned about the loss of jobs but we have already ensured that jobs will not be lost at any cost,” said Paani.