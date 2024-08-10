Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 30.43 °C Heavy intensity rain August 12, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 34.44 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 31.64 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 32.27 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 32.85 °C Heavy intensity rain August 17, 2024 34.24 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 10, 2024, is 31.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 33.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.