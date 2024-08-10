Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
Aug 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on August 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on August 10, 2024, is 31.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 33.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.8 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 33.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 11, 2024
|30.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|32.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 17, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy