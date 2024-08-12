Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 35.88 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 35.73 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain August 16, 2024 32.95 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 33.34 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 34.65 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 29.8 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 12, 2024, is 34.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 38.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 27.05 °C and 35.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

